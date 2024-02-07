We're here to share our NBA odds series, make a Nuggets-Lakers prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Denver Nuggets will face the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto for the first time since they eliminated them in the Western Conference Finals last season as the teams meet on Thursday in front of a frenzied crowd. We're here to share our NBA odds series, make a Nuggets-Lakers prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Nuggets defeated the Portland Trail Blazers 112-103 on Sunday night at Ball Arena. Initially, they trailed 37-25 after the first quarter. But they battled back in the game. Finally, they pulled away in the fourth quarter. Nikola Jokic led the way with 29 points. Likewise, Jamal Murray had 21 points and 10 assists. Aaron Gordon and Michael Porter Jr. each had 12 points. Meanwhile, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope had 11 points. The Nuggets shot 48.8 percent from the field, including 42.9 percent from beyond the arc. The Nuggets forced 13 turnovers, including six blocked shots.

The Lakers defeated the Charlotte Hornets 124-118 on Monday in North Carolina. Amazingly, they led 74-58 at halftime. The Lakers then held off a furious comeback to win the game. Significantly, D'Angelo Russell led the Lakers with 28 points. LeBron James added 26 points. Meanwhile, Anthony Davis was amazing, with a triple-double after generating 26 points, 15 rebounds, and 11 assists. Rui Hachimura and Austin Reaves each had nine points. Overall, the Lakers shot 56.4 percent from the field but just 23.5 percent from beyond the arc. The Lakers also won the board battle 48-34. Additionally, they blocked six shots. But the Lakers also turned the ball over 16 times.

The Lakers lead the regular-season series 113-77. However, the Nuggets defeated the Lakers 119-107 on opening night this season. The Nuggets are 6-4 over the past 10 games in the regular-season series. Yet, the Lakers are 4-1 over the past five regular-season games at Crypto.

But everyone remembers the Nuggets defeating the Lakers 119-108 in Game 3 and 113-111 in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals in Los Angeles. Therefore, they have shown they can win in Hollywood.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Nuggets-Lakers Odds

Denver Nuggets: -3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -158

Los Angeles Lakers: +3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +134

Over: 229.5 (-110)

Under: 229.5 (-110)

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Lakers

Time: 10:07 PM ET/7:07 PM PT

TV: TNT

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Nuggets Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Nuggets come into this game with a 21-28-2 mark against the spread. Moreover, they are 9-16-1 against the spread on the road. The Nuggets are also 3-7-1 against the spread when they have a rest advantage. Furthermore, they are 6-13-1 against the spread when they have been the road favorite.

Jokic is one of the best players in the game. So far, he is averaging 26.3 points, 12.2 rebounds, and nine assists per game. Jokic is also shooting 58.7 percent from the field. Thus, everything runs through him. Murray is still exceptional. Currently, he is averaging 21 points and 6.6 assists per game. Murray is also shooting 47.1 percent from the field, including 40.6 percent from beyond the arc. Therefore, he will have just as big an impact in this battle.

Porter is averaging 15.8 points and seven rebounds per game. Likewise, he is shooting 47.1 percent from the field, including 39.3 percent from the triples. Gordon is averaging 13.6 points per game. Also, he is shooting 54 percent from the field. Reggie Jackson is averaging 11.1 points per game. Moreover, he is also shooting 45.7 percent from the field. The Nuggets hope Caldwell-Pope can play. Unfortunately, he suffered a hamstring injury against the Blazers but appears to be fine.

The Nuggets will cover the spread if Jokic and Murray can dominate. Then, they need to force the Lakers to take bad shots.

Why The Lakers Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Lakers come into this game with a 24-29 mark against the spread. Moreover, the Lakers are also 11-13 against the spread at home. The Lakers are also 4-9 against the spread when they have had a rest disadvantage. Lastly, the Lakers are 2-3 against the spread as the home underdog.

James is the catalyst. Ultimately, he is averaging 24.9 points per game while shooting 52.1 percent from the field, including 39 percent from the triples. Davis is the guy that needs to keep the momentum going. At the moment, he is averaging 24.7 points and 12.3 rebounds per game. Russell has been the most improved player this season. Now, he is averaging 17.3 points per game while shooting 46.5 percent from the field, including 41.6 percent from beyond the arc. Reaves has been solid. So far, he is averaging 15.5 points per game while shooting 48.6 percent from the field, including 35.5 percent from the triples. Hachimura is averaging 11.3 points per game while shooting 49.7 percent from the field.

The Lakers will cover the spread if they win the board battle and make shots from the three-point line. Additionally, they need to contain Jokic and Murray.

Final Nuggets-Lakers Prediction & Pick

The Nuggets are the better team. However, the Lakers will want to protect their home court and avenge the loss from last season. Expect the Lakers to cover at home.

Final Nuggets-Lakers Prediction & Pick: Lakers +3.5 (-110)