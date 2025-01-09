ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC Vegas 101: Mackenzie Dern vs. Amanda Ribas kicks off the prelims with a fight between Nurullo Aliev and Joe Solecki in the lightweight division. Aliev will be stepping inside the octagon looking to extend his unbeaten streak to 10 in a row this weekend meanwhile, Solecki is stepping in on short notice for the injured Yanal Ashmouz looking to get back on track after back-to-back losses. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Aliev-Solecki prediction and pick.

Nurullo Aliev (9-0) had an impressive UFC debut in February 2023, when he defeated Rafael Alves via majority decision. He is coming off a 23-month layoff due to a leg injury that required surgery and will now face Joe Solecki as he attempts to remain unbeaten this weekend at UFC Vegas 101.

Joe Solecki (13-5) is on a bit of a skid losing each of his last two fights, which prompted him to step in on short notice. Now, Solecki will be looking to finally right the ship and derail the hype train of Aliev when he heads to the UFC Apex this weekend for the first fight night event of 2025.

Here are the UFC Vegas 101 Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC Vegas 101 Odds: Nurullo Aliev-Joe Solecki Odds

Nurullo Aliev: -700

Joe Solecki: +440

Over 2.5 rounds: -330

Under 2.5 rounds: +240

*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Nurullo Aliev Will Win

Last Fight: (L) Grant Dawson – DEC

Last 5: 3-2

Finishes: 9 (1 KO/TKO/8 SUB)

Nurullo Aliev is poised to defeat Joe Solecki at UFC Vegas 101 due to his suffocating grappling. With an undefeated record of 9-0, Aliev has showcased his dominance in wrestling, often compared to Khabib Nurmagomedov for his relentless pressure and control on the ground. His ability to attack with his grappling without taking damage is at his advantage in this fight against Joe Solecki who's known for his Jiu-Jitsu rather than his striking.

Aliev has showcased that he the suffocating grappling that even someone as skilled as Solecki on the mat will have trouble with defending this type of grappling onslaught that Aliev possesses. In Solecki's last fight against Grant Dawson he had trouble defending the takedowns as well as getting back to his feet which is something we could potentially see here as well. As Solecki steps in as a late replacement, Aliev's preparation and experience will likely lead him to a decisive victory, solidifying his status as a rising contender in the lightweight division.

Why Joe Solecki Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Rafael Alves – DEC

Last 5: 5-0

Finishes: 2 (2 KO/TKO)

Joe Solecki is set to defeat Nurullo Aliev at UFC Vegas 101, leveraging his extensive grappling skills and experience against elite-level talent in the UFC's lightweight division. With a black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and eight wins by submission, Solecki's grappling acumen allows him to control fights on the ground effectively. During his time in the UFC, Solecki showed that when he's the one pressuring and attempting takedowns of his own he's able to control and dictate where the fight takes place which could give him the advantage in this matchup.

Solecki's resilience in the octagon cannot be overlooked. Despite recent setbacks, he has faced tough competition and emerged victorious against seasoned fighters like Jim Miller. His average fight time of 9:55 suggests he can maintain stamina and adapt as the fight progresses. As a late replacement, Solecki's readiness and adaptability will be crucial, positioning him well to exploit any weaknesses in Aliev’s game plan and secure a victory.

Final Nurullo Aliev-Joe Solecki Prediction & Pick

This should be a great matchup to kick off 2025 as these two lightweights square off in the octagon at the UFC Apex for UFC Vegas 101. Solecki is on a bit of a skid taking losses to Drakkar Klose and Grant Dawson both of whom are quality opponents meanwhile, Aliev is undefeated but hasn't fought in almost two years since his UFC debut back in February 2023 due to a knee injury that has kept him out of commission. While Solecki is a tougher fight than Aliev's original opponent Yanal Ashmouz, he should still find success with his grappling to where he is able to dictate where this fight takes place. Ultimately, Solecki will look to be the aggressor in this fight unlike his last two losses but Aliev should be able to counter the grappling exchanges of Solecki to land takedowns of his own to control Solecki for the vast majority of this fight riding out the rounds and getting the nod on the judge's scorecards to remain unbeaten in his career.

Final Nurullo Aliev-Joe Solecki Prediction & Pick: Narullo Aliev by Decision (-210), Over 2.5 Rounds (-330)