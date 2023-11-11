NWSL commissioner Jessica Berman announced the league has officially launched the expansion process for a 16th team.

It's only a matter of time until the NWSL adds an expansion team, but there's still little clarity on where the franchise will play. Why? Certainly not for a lack of interest in the burgeoning women's professional soccer league. On the contrary, there are so many investor groups prepared to buy into the NWSL that it's currently tough for even power brokers to whittle down the list of cities that could add the league's 16th franchise.

The NWSL is launching the expansion process for the organization that will debut alongside Boston's new team in 2026, according to The Athletic's Meg Linehan and Steph Yang. Addressing media ahead of Saturday's championship match between Seattle's OL Reign and New YorkNew Jersey's Gotham FC, commissioner Jessica Berman said over a dozen potential ownership groups across the United States are interested in adding the league's 16th team.

“Our preliminary analysis of the landscape is that we have more than a dozen qualified investor groups from different markets around the U.S.,” she said.

Berman went on to specify that the the prospective ownership factions are “interested in the kind of investment” the league has come to expect since its founding in 2012.

In mid-September, the NWSL announced that an all-female core ownership team was awarded rights for the league's latest expansion club. Boston Unity Soccer Partner's new franchise will come on the heels of the NWSL adding two other expansion teams this season, Utah Royals FC and Bay FC (San Jose).

OL Reign and Gotham FC—featuring retiring superstars Megan Rapinoe and Ali Krieger, respectively—will play for the NWSL title on Saturday at 5:00 p.m. (PT) in San Diego.