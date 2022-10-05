2 NWSL owners step aside after abuse report highlights ‘gross systemic failure’

As the NWSL starts the process of rebuilding the trust of its fans, players and other members of its league, two of its owners have stepped aside after a report detailed their teams’ involvement in systemic abuse across the league. Chicago Red Stars owner Arnim Whisler and Portland Thorns owner Merritt Paulson both made statements announcing they have given up their current decision-making roles with their respective teams.

“Yesterday’s Yates report unveiling was the darkest day I have experienced, and I know the same is true for everyone else who loves our team and our league,” Paulson said, via ESPN. “I know it was even harder and darker for those whose stories were shared publicly. I cannot apologize enough for our role in a gross systemic failure to protect player safety and the missteps we made in 2015. I am truly sorry.”

The mishandling of 2015 Paulson described is a reference to then-head coach Paul Riley’s alleged sexual misconduct towards Thorns player Mana Shim and the lack of transparency around the situation. It is a similar case to Chicago, whose former coach Rory Dames resigned in 2021 after players accused him of emotional abuse. The report found Whisler didn’t follow up on the allegations.

“I am so deeply sorry for what our players experienced during their time spent in Chicago,” Whisler said. “Our organization is committed to rebuilding trust and respect among players and staff towards our league and club, and I recognize that my current presence is a distraction. I do not want to take any of the attention away from the players’ incredible and well earned playoff run.”

Both the Red Stars and the Thorns are in this year’s NWSL playoffs, which start on Oct. 16.