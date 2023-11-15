Elizabeth Ball, the defender for NWSL's Kansas City Current, recently expressed her amazement at playing as herself in the latest EA Sports game, EA FC 24, describing the experience as “surreal.”

The addition of women's club teams in EA FC, starting with the 2023 version, has allowed players like Ball to experience themselves digitally in one of the world's most popular sports games. This move by EA, evolving from the inclusion of women's national teams in 2016, marks a notable expansion in representing women in sports gaming.

“I think it's so surreal,” Ball said, as reported by Jeff Carlisle of ESPN. “I think playing in a video game as myself is one of the crazier things. I know AI and all that's coming, but for now I'm like, this is one of the cooler things that I've ever seen or done. I grew up playing this game, and I was playing with Ronaldo and Messi and Ronaldinho and all these incredible players that I looked up to. So to be playing as myself in one of the biggest games ever is insane.”

According to EA, about 44% of Ultimate Team squads in online matches now feature at least one woman player, indicating the increasing popularity of women's soccer in the gaming world. The inclusion of women's leagues has seen the Women's Super League, Liga F and the NWSL rank among the most-used leagues in the game.

Ball and teammates embrace gaming

While some NWSL players have been slow to adopt gaming, others like Ball and her teammate Kristen Hamilton are embracing it, both for fun and as a learning tool. Ball's journey from struggling against her brother in the game to now teaching her teammates represents a significant personal and professional growth.

The game has also sparked discussions about player ratings, which often lead to banter among players. These ratings, encompassing various skills and attributes, reflect the game's attempts to realistically portray players, albeit with some discrepancies.

The integration of NWSL players into EA FC has not been without its challenges. Issues of representation and accuracy in how players look in the game have been raised. Despite these concerns, the overall response to the inclusion of women's soccer in EA FC 24 has been positive, with players like Ball appreciating the opportunity to see themselves in a new light.

The recognition players receive from being in the game extends beyond the digital realm, as Ball's teammate Erika Tymrak shared about being recognized by a bartender not as an Orlando Pride player, but from her presence in EA FC.

As EA continues to update the game, players like Ball are hopeful for more inclusive features and accurate portrayals, reflecting the diversity and uniqueness of women's soccer. The inclusion of NWSL players in EA FC 24 is more than just a gaming milestone; it's a testament to the growing influence and recognition of women's soccer globally.