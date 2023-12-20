Lorne Donaldson joins the Chicago Red Stars as head coach, bringing his World Cup magic to revolutionize the team.

In a significant move for the Chicago Red Stars, Lorne Donaldson has been officially appointed as its new head coach, the club announced Wednesday. Donaldson, known for his impactful tenure with the Jamaican Women’s National Team, comes with a rich background in soccer both as a coach and a former player.

At 68, Donaldson is no stranger to high-level coaching responsibilities. His most recent achievement with the Reggae Girlz led them to a historic Women’s World Cup run, making them the first Caribbean nation to advance to the round of 16. His appointment with the Red Stars comes just ahead of the 2024 NWSL Draft, suggesting a strategic move by the Red Stars to enhance their team dynamics and performance.

“I’m excited to work with this talented team that includes some of the NWSL’s best players to turn the Chicago Red Stars into a championship club both on and off the pitch,” Donaldson said in a statement from the club. “I look forward to partnering with Laura Ricketts (Red Stars executive chairperson) and Karen Leetzow (Red Stars president), who are committed to creating a culture of excellence and accountability. What I have most enjoyed in my career is coaching elite athletes and helping them reach and exceed their fullest potential.”

Donaldson’s coaching journey has been marked by several milestones. His tenure as the assistant head coach (2019) and then head coach (2022-2023) of Jamaica led to two consecutive FIFA Women’s World Cup tournaments. His portfolio also includes coaching youth teams, like the Jamaican under-17 and under-20 teams, and his role at Real Colorado. His influence has been instrumental in the development of several NWSL stars such as Janine Beckie, Jaelin Howell, Sophia Smith and Mallory Swanson.

“Lorne has a proven track record as a winning coach and an advocate for his athletes. We believe he has the experience and leadership skills to elevate our talented group of players,” Ricketts said. “As the president of the elite youth club Real Colorado, Lorne also has deep ties to some of the finest U.S. players.”

Karen Leetzow, Red Stars president, echoed Ricketts’ sentiments, adding, “Lorne’s experiences as a decorated player and as a winning coach on the youth, professional and international level will be invaluable for our players, coaches and staff.”

Before coaching, Donaldson had an accomplished soccer career, starting in Kingston, Jamaica, and including a stint with the Jamaican National Team. He played at Metropolitan State University in Denver, leading to his induction into the university’s Hall of Fame in 1995.

The NWSL 2024 season is set to start on March 16.