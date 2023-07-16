The NWSL has issued a fine to San Diego Wave coach Casey Stoney for making comments on social media about the league's officiating.

Stoney's social media remarks after a 2-2 draw with the Washington Spirit were deemed to be “detrimental to the league” and in violation of the league's “Prejudicial Statements and Public Criticism” code, according to a report from justwomenssports.com,

Investment in technology. You decide 🤷🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/6aqxtaqaRU — Casey Stoney MBE 💙 (@CaseyStoney) July 9, 2023

Casey Stoney isn't the first or last coach to raise public complaints about VAR and uneven officiating. While her tweets may seem relatively tame, the league may be on high alert for critical statements coming from her direction, particularly since Stoney has already been fined this season for making comments about the quality of the Racing Louisville pitch. The San Diego Wave coach was also fined last season for approaching officials during a match.

Stoney has been the club's coach since its inception, compiling a record of 16-9-12 with San Diego. The Wave finished 3rd in the NWSL last season.

The NWSL has seen its fair share of controversy with its coaches. In January of this year, the league issued lifetime bans to four coaches following a sexual harassment investigation. In spite of those issues, the NWSL has continued to grow and expand, adding a 14th expansion team in San Francisco for the 2024 season.

The excitement for women's soccer in the United States is palpable. That shouldn't end anytime soon, as the Women's World Cup will kick off in Australia and New Zealand on July 20th, with the USWNT looking to repeat as champions once again.