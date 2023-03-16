A multifaceted writer who can be read at Heavy, Fansided, Philadelphia Sports Network, and right here at ClutchPoints. Are you ready to read about wrestling? Well, you've come to the right place, brother.

After having the unfortunate luck of having to explain to his son, Quill, why Daddy was getting choked out on the front lawn while a camera crew filmed it all at the hands of Grayson Waller, Johnny Gargano took to social media to let it be known that he has absolutely no desire to let Waller leave the Crypto.com Arena on April 1st in Los Angeles, California, in one piece.

“Grayson Waller is already dead,” Gargano wrote. “He just doesn’t know it yet.”

Wow, that’s a pretty direct statement of intent. But what did Waller have to say on the matter? Fortunately, “The Effected One” retweeted the picture with a video of his own, letting the NXT Galaxy know that maybe, just maybe, he took things too far.

“I’ve been thinking a lot about last night today, and I’m worried I may have gone a little too far with everything,” Waller said. “But that’s something I’m dealing with, and for now, tonight, I’m just gonna chill, watch some of my favorite TV show, and, you know, maybe that will help out a bit.”

Waller turned on the TV to reveal: Bluey.

“I bloody love Bluey!” Waller said. “Hahaha ‘this many!’ What’s up, Johnny?”

Goodness gracious, is there a better heel in all of NXT than Waller? He has the look, he has the attitude, and he consistently finds ways to put himself in an advantageous situation with his quick wit. If Gargano wants to be challenged at Stand and Deliver, he found the right man for the job.