Roxanne Perez takes Cora Jade’s candy at NXT Halloween Havoc

Outside of the ring, Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade are friends, as the latter dished to Sean Ross Sapp in a Kayfabe-breaking interview ahead of NXT Halloween Havoc, but when the bell rings, and the television cameras go live, that changes in a hurry. Arguably the two most important developmental superstars in the WWE Universe, with the potential to become the next Bayley-Sasha Banks if the promotion plays their cards right, Jade has taken issue with how Perez has been booked since arriving in NXT and blew up their incredibly successful tag team in favor of an all-out blood feud that has expanded out to reach members of both the RAW and SmackDown rosters.

So, with their poisons already picked, and their wheel spun to secure a stipulation, Perez and Jade faced off for their second one-on-one match post-their shared time as NXT Tag Team Champions, and all that was left to do at Halloween Havoc was to let the weapons go wild and see who was going to come out on top after the 1-2-3.

Despite Jade’s best efforts, that honor belonged to Perez.

Wrestling in the ring, outside the ring with a slew of weapons in-toe, and even up in the crow’s nest Rob Gronkowski-style, the duo beat the bricks off each other for the better part of 13 minutes before Perez hit Jade with her signature Pop Rocks on top off a mountain of chairs to secure the win once and for all… at least for now. With the feud all tied up at 1-1, there’s a chance there could be a rubber match of this feud, or at least of this round of this feud, as it would appear these two will be wrestling each other for decades to come.