WWE 2K23 will see the debut of many NXT superstars, and these NXT 2.0 superstars will also be added as part of post-launch DLC content.

Dozens of NXT superstars made it to this year’s WWE 2K23 roster, with many of them debuting in this year’s game, like Bronn Breaker and Carmelo Hayes. But Visual Concepts just wasn’t content with adding young blood to the base game – they also made sure that many of the company’s future stars will make it through DLC.

A total of 12 out of the 25 new wrestlers coming through the post-launch DLC are NXT superstars, almost half of the total number of new wrestlers we’ll get to play after WWE 2K23’s release date. These are:

Pretty Sweet Pack – May 17, 2023

Tiffany Stratton

Elton Prince

Kit Wilson

Race to NXT Pack – June 14, 2023

Ivy Nile

Wendy Choo

Tony D’Angelo

Trick Williams

Revel with Wyatt Pack – July 19, 2023

Joe Gacy

Blair Davenport

Bad News U Pack – August 16, 2023

Damon Kemp

Andre Chase

Nathan Frazer

Other wrestlers arriving through DLC content packs include Bray Wyatt, Zeus, Wade Barrett, and The Steiner Brothers.

Many of the DLC content pack wrestlers were included in our list of the biggest snubs in WWE 2K23. So, we’re really happy to see that these people will actually make it to the game. Still, there are quite a lot of names that were left in our article, so the community still has a lot of work to do via the Creation Suite. Regardless, WWE 2K23’s total package for its roster is already really massive. So, big props to Visual Concepts for bringing all of these wrestlers all together in a single game. Hopefully, we get even more in WWE 2K24, but wishing for that is getting ahead of ourselves. Let’s enjoy the game first when WWE 2K23 comes out on March 17, 2023.