Tisket, tasket, Grayson Waller in a Casket at NXT Halloween Havoc

Grayson Waller and Apollo Crews don’t like each other; they’ve engaged in a feud on NXT television for the better part of a month that resulted in an eye injury in the former that, by his own admission, has still clouded Crews’ vision, even Chucky – the horror doll, not Finster – couldn’t broker a truce between the duo – which shouldn’t be too surprising, considering he is a voodoo possessed doll and general agent of chaos.

Awarded a Spin the Wheel, Make the Deal match to hopefully settle their differences once and for all by the Bride of Chucky’s husband, Shozi got the ball rolling – or should I say the wheel a spinnin’ – during the preshow and mere moments later, the stage was set: a Casket Match was on the books for Halloween Havoc.

Taking the squared circle after a small army of druids brought a casket ringside, Waller got the advantage early on when he threw Crews through the casket’s lid, technically filling the conditions of the match, but between the referees and the aforementioned druids, the conditions of the match weren’t deemed to have been met; after a few moments of darkness, a new casket emerged from the back and Waller was unfortunately unable to accomplish the feat a second time. Crews hit Waller with a double-knee facebuster in the middle of the ring, and after some finals struggles – signifying the last embers of the “21st Century Success Story’s” fire – the casket was shut, and the “One Man Nation” secured the biggest win of his current NXT run.