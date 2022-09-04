Toxic Attraction get in on the NXT Worlds Collide Tag Team action

Worlds Collide is meant to be a showcase of the best of the best the NXT and NXT UK brands have to offer.

A sort of Survivor Series for the developmental brands, Shawn Michael, Paul “Triple H” Levesque, and company put together a five-match card that was not only meant to unify a few titles as NXT UK comes to a close in the anticipation of NXT Europe and but to showcase the very best performers both brands have to offer.

Well, if the latter is the case, why weren’t Toxic Attraction – the tag team, not the faction – represented on the card? They are undoubtedly one of the best tag teams in NXT today and even secured a win during the WWE Women’s Tag Team Tournament before having to bow out due to an injury by Gigi Dolin; why weren’t they on the card?



Fortunately, the duo of Dolin and Jacy Jay ultimately did make their presence known on the card, just not in the way many a fan expected to see.

No, after remaining in the back during Mandy Rose’s triple-threat unification bout for the NXT Women’s Championship, TA came down to the ring one match later, where they tied up Nikki A.S.H. so that the tag team duo of Katana Chance and Kayden Carter could retain the straps and remain NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship. But why? Is this the start of a make-shift alliance? Or does Toxic Attraction simply not want to get on a plane to get their belts back? Either way, this is a storyline to watch.