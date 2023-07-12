NY Red Bulls and FC Cincinnati lock horns in the MLS! Catch the MLS odds series here, featuring our NY Red Bulls-FC Cincinnati prediction, odds, pick, and guide on how to watch.

The Metro team (6-8-7) cannot find some consistency throughout the season, but they are inching closer to a spot in the Eastern Conference. The Red Bulls bagged a 2-1 win against New England and will be determined to maintain the same momentum at home.

Cincinnati (13-6-2) is still the best team in Major League Soccer, but they have been hit by some unfortunate results lately. A three-game winless run by the Orange and Blue is sought to be ended as they visit the Red Bull Arena.

Here are the NY Red Bulls-FC Cincinnati soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLS Odds: NY Red Bulls-FC Cincinnati Odds

New York Red Bulls: -110

FC Cincinnati: +310

Draw: +250

Over 2.5 Goals: +106

Under 2.5 Goals: -128

How to Watch NY Red Bulls vs. FC Cincinnati

TV: N/A

Stream: MLS Season Pass, Apple TV, Bet365

Time: 8:30 PM ET/ 5:30 PM PT

Subscribe now to MLS Season Pass and watch every match including the playoffs on Apple TV.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Why NY Red Bulls Can Beat FC Cincinnati

The New York Red Bulls currently occupy the 10th position in the league standings. New York continues to experience inconsistency over the past year.

Previously, the Red Bulls managed to secure a narrow victory over the New England Revolution. The Red Bulls caused a major upset on July 9th when they defeated the Revs, denying them any points. Employing an experimental 4-2-2-2 formation, the New York Red Bulls unleashed a total of 22 shots on target. Those proved to be enough for a 2-1 triumph.

Recently, RBNY has displayed impressive performances on their home ground. This marks the third meeting in the last four matches where the Red Bulls have avoided defeat. In those matches, they obtained two wins and a draw. They faced Cincinnati in one of these encounters and were eliminated after a penalty shootout. Out of the ten games, the Red Bulls secured four wins, suffered four losses, and had two draws.

Furthermore, this victory extended their streak of five consecutive matches with at least three goals scored. A similar trend can be observed at the Red Bull Arena, with five out of the last six events witnessing three or more goals. In their 11 home appearances, the New York Red Bulls have accumulated five wins, four draws, and two defeats, scoring 15 goals while conceding 11. The New York Red Bulls have a favorable recent record against FC Cincinnati, having emerged victorious in five out of the last 12 matches between the two teams, while FC Cincinnati has secured three wins.

Wikelman Carmona, who played a decisive role in the victory over the Revs, is pushing for a spot in the starting lineup. However, Dylan Nealis, Lewis Morgan, Steven Sserwadda, and Serge Ngoma are still in the recovery room and will not be available.

Frankie Amaya is looking to add to his three-goal tally. The same goes for Andres Reyes, Omir Fernandez, Dnte Vanzeir, and Cory Burke.

Why FC Cincinnati Can Beat NY Red Bulls

FC Cincinnati currently holds the top spot in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and has showcased impressive form throughout the season. While FC Cincinnati had an impressive run of 13 wins in 21 games, they have recently experienced a dip in form, failing to secure a victory in their last three matches.

In their recent game against Charlotte FC, the away side was held to a 2-2 draw, and they will need to elevate their performance in the upcoming match. In that match, Karol Swiderski's impressive brace led Charlotte to secure a crucial point against the title contenders. This draw came after suffering a 3-0 defeat to DC United and a 2-2 draw versus the Revolution at home.

Nonetheless, Pat Noonan's team will work on their goal-scoring to convert their chances once again. Currently going through a slump, FC Cincinnati must rediscover their early-season momentum. The team has conceded multiple goals in their last three matches and is currently experiencing a winless streak of more than one game for the first time this season in the MLS. Despite this, they possess the potential to pose a threat when in form and have a talented squad at their disposal.

In six of their previous ten away games, there have been three or more goals scored, with both teams finding the back of the net on seven occasions. These statistics suggest that Cincinnati's matches tend to produce a significant number of goals. Their away record in the MLS has been less than stellar, accumulating 14 points from 10 outings, with three wins, five draws, and two losses. However, they have conceded more goals (16) than they have scored (13) in away matches.

FC Cincinnati will be without Brandon Vazquez and Matt Miazga, who are participating in the Gold Cup with the US team. Ian Murphy serves his suspension due to a red card received against Charlotte. In addition, Dominique Badji, Gerardo Valenzuela, and Brenner are likely to miss out due to injuries. Luciano Acosta anticipates adding to his tally of 10 goals and five assists.

Final NY Red Bulls-FC Cincinnati Prediction & Pick

The slump from the league leaders will not continue longer. The guests will pick a crucial win on the road in high-scoring fashion.

Final NY Red Bulls-FC Cincinnati Prediction & Pick: FC Cincinnati (+310), Over 2.5 goals (+106)