Not the catfight we had in mind.

Nyaaaanvy, yes, that’s four “A’s”, is an upcoming new platform fighting game taking inspiration from sumo wrestling, arriving on the Nintendo Switch and exiting Early Access on Steam on February 22, 2024.

This physics-based platform fighting game features elongated cats called Nyanvies who wiggle their bodies and slither on the floor to avoid elimination, as they try to push each other out of bounds, like in sumo wrestling. Throwing their bodies to other Nyanvies will damage the enemy. Apply enough damage and they’ll go rocketing out of the stage!

The Nyanvies have very flexible bodies and are capable of more than just slithering and wiggling. They can twist, curl, and jump around a variety of hairbrained locations like atop a moving bus, an apartment rooftop, an old-school jungle gym, and across moving conveyor belts. Dodge moving obstacles to avoid being whisked off-stage, and race towards randomly-spawning fish and tuna cans that boost health and attack power.

Players can also customize their nyanvy with dozens of different body patterns, eye colors, fur colors, ear and whisker types. Show off some cool-cat personality with fancy accessories like hair bows, mustaches, halos, top hats, eyepatches, and more.

Nyanvies can compete in single-player arcade mode, face an endless supply of enemies in survival mode, or engage in comical combat with up to four-player local multiplayer and six-player online skirmishes. Get a solo workout in training mode where curious kittens can get their kicks in practice areas before going paw-to-paw in rating matches.

“Nyaaaanvy is a whacky adventure for those looking to engage in feline fisticuffs, and the cutest platform fighter we’ve ever seen” says Team DigitalMind’s RRR. “Fighters can get creative with their cat-like creations and spend nine lives worth of playtime perfecting their style in the ring.”

For more gaming news and updates, stick with ClutchPoints Gaming.