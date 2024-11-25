The Toronto Maple Leafs took care of business on Sunday night against the visiting Utah Hockey Club, their first-ever visit to Toronto since they relocated from Arizona.

Thanks to a strong two-goal performance from Mitch Marner, the Maple Leafs earned their fourth straight win, a 3-2 victory. But it was a special family connection that made the night even more meaningful for a pair of Leafs players.

Leafs forward William Nylander, who also scored for Toronto, played alongside his brother Alex Nylander, who was recently signed to a one-year contract after starting the season with the team's AHL affiliate, the Toronto Marlies.

Naturally, it was a surreal experience for both brothers, via The Hockey News.

“I mean, it's an amazing feeling and really special feeling to be here on this team and my brother here,” said Alex. “It's something I'll remember forever.”

“I mean, just the entire day was special and seeing him out there. The first period was kind of just like crazy. It felt pretty crazy and then settled in and it felt more normal,” said William. “It was very special, and, of course, we got the win, which was nice.”

In his Leafs debut, Alex played 10:37.

Not long after it was announced that forward Matthew Knies was placed on Injured Reserve after he was hurt following a heavy hit from Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Zach Whtecloud, the Maple Leafs acted quickly and signed the younger Nylander to a one-year contract.

He had previously been signed during the summer by the Marlies, and had scored eight goals and four assists in 14 games played. He split the 2023-24 season between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Columbus Blue Jackets and enjoyed his best campaign as a pro with 11 goals and four assists.

In 121 career NHL games played, he's tallied 25 goals with 24 assists.