Connections on New York Times has been a regular thing for many – maybe you, too! Here are some hints and the answers for the NYT Connections on March 13, 2024.
NYT Connections Hints – March 13, 2024
If you were looking for the Connections hints and answers for March 12, 2024, go here.
Connections categories are color-coded by category, yellow, green, blue, and purple, increasing in complexity and trickiness. Here are hints for today’s NYT Connections on March 13, 2024 to save some of your attempts.
Yellow Category: All words in this category are objects or items that you would purchase once a certain celebration is near. It’s not quite a holiday, and it’s in the second half of the year.
Green Category: All words in this category are either edible or are cooking ingredients. A deeper connection between all of them is their similar taste.
Blue Category: This one might give non-native English speakers trouble. These are all slang of a category, referring to a body part.
Purple Category: The words in today’s Purple Category would be extremely simple… if you’re a jeweler or have extensive knowledge of precious stones. These aren’t as simple as just being the stones themselves, but rather what’s being done to the stones.
NYT Connections Answers Today – March 13, 2024
Yellow Category: Halloween Purchases
- Candy, Costume, Decorations, Pumpkin
Green Category: Plants with Similar Flavors
- Anise, Fennel, Licorice, Tarragon
Blue Category: Food Slang for Head
- Bean, Melon, Noodle, Nut
Purple Category: Gemstone Cuts
- Baguette, Emerald, Princess, Radiant
The New York Times Connections is a micro-game available on the New York Times. It resets at midnight every day, with a new set of words. Each puzzle only has one solution, and sometimes red herrings may be put to make it a little challenging. Upon solving a category, the color would be revealed, denoting its difficulty.
Connections is the NY Times’ many micro games, which also includes what is arguably the most popular one: Wordle. Other games on the site include The Mini Crossword, Spelling Bee, Tiles, Letter Boxes, Sudoku, and Vertex, all of which refresh daily.
Want more of the latest gaming news, updates, and video game releases? Subscribe now to the ClutchPoints Gaming Newsletter to receive your weekly dose of video game information.