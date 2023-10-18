Growing concerns over the administration at Oakwood University have forced alumni into action. The graduates have formed a group called “Concerned Oakwoodites” to discuss the administrative situation and propose solutions.

The group recently had a meeting with the Oakwood University's board of trustees, but they did not leave the session with confidence in potential changes.

“We appreciate the invitation from Oakwood University Board Chair Dr. G. Alexander Bryant to meet with members of the Board regarding our concerns,” the Concerned Oakwoodites founders said in a joint statement. “While we thank the board members for listening and engaging with us, we are disappointed that we left without a board commitment to a specific course of action nor a timeline for receiving one.”

“Hopefully, we can find common ground with the Board moving forward,” the statement continued. “But if not, we will remain vigilant in our efforts tot promote transparency, accountability, and corrective action at our beloved Oakwood University.”

The Concerned Oakwoodites group highlighted three key areas for the University to address. First, the school has over 60 job openings due to a lack of retention. Workplace conditions such as lack of air conditioning and faulty ceilings have driven faculty and staff out of the school.

Second, they want the school to re-assess their ethical procedures. Some former faculty and staff noted unethical practices as part of the reason for their departure.

Finally, the enrollment of Oakwood student and their retention rate has decreased significantly. Alumnus Christel Lobbins commented on the enrollment decline.

“I know enrollment is lower than what it is when I was a student here. I'd like to see enrollment grow as a result of that and our students want to attend Oakwood like we did when we were young.”