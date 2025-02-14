Millions of people watched Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl 59 halftime show, and not all were impressed, including Oasis' Noel Gallagher.

During an interview with TalkSport, Gallagher called Lamar's halftime show “absolute nonsense.” He did not make it very far before shutting it off.

“I didn’t watch it all, I just switched it off,” he explained. “There [were] like 300 people getting out of a car in the first two minutes.”

However, it is important to note that Gallagher is generally not a fan of Super Bowl halftime shows. He does watch the Super Bowl, but the halftime shows have not connected with him.

“I don’t like the halftime nonsense, it’s usually artists I don’t like,” Gallagher said. “I never watch it. I’m not interested in it.”

Additionally, Gallagher fears that music will become entrenched with football. “Americans are taking over our sport, they’re taking over the Premier League, they’ll take over the Champions League,” he claimed. “Trust me, 20 years from now it will all be nonsense.”

It is somewhat surprising that Gallagher did not have a favorite Super Bowl halftime show. Some of the past artists include his close friend Bono and U2. Paul McCartney, the Rolling Stones, and Bruce Springsteen have also played it.

Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl 59 halftime show

Lamar played a 12-song medley during his halftime show. He started with an unreleased song before transitioning to “Squabble Up.” He then played some of his biggest hits, including “Humble” and “DNA.”

Later in the set, he brought SZA out to perform “Luther” before playing their song from the Black Panther soundtrack, “All the Stars.”

Of course, Lamar then performed his Drake diss track, “Not Like Us” before closing it out with “TV Off.” While many probably loved Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl 59 halftime show, others, like Oasis' Noel Gallagher, did not.

Noel Gallagher and the Oasis 2025 reunion tour

Soon, Noel Gallagher will reunite with his brother, Liam, for Oasis' 2025 reunion tour. It was announced on August 27, 2024, right before the 30th anniversary of their Definitely Maybe album. It was thought that the band would never get back together, so it was a monumental announcement.

Initially, Oasis only announced a European leg of the tour. They eventually added nine shows in North America before returning to London, England, for two more shows.

The band will also visit Asia, playing three shows in Japan and South Korea, before visiting Australia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. Currently, the tour is slated for 41 shows from July 4, 2025, to November 23, 2025.

It is Oasis' first tour since 2009's Dig Out Your Soul Tour. Noel left the band after canceling shows at the V Festival and Rock en Seine in the summer of 2009. The second cancellation was the last straw.

He then left the group and formed his own band, the High Flying Birds. Liam Gallagher and the remaining Oasis members continued under a new name, Beady Eye, and released two albums before disbanding.

The High Flying Birds have released four studio albums to date. Their first came out in 2011 and featured their signature song, “If I Had a Gun.”