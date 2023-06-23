The late OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush was not only one of five passengers who died on board the Titan sub, but he was also the engineer behind the submersible. It's come to light that he said he broke “some rules” in the past when designing and building the vessel, per People.

Stockton Rush was killed during a catastrophic pressure implosion on board the missing Titan sub. The other passengers who died are Paul-Henri Nargeolet, 77, Hamish Harding, 58, Shahzada Dawood, 48, and Dashwood's 19-year-old son Suleman Dawood.

During an interview two years ago, Rush spoke to a YouTuber Alan Estrada, telling him he had “broken some rules” with the design of the OceanGate sub. He took inspiration from the Gen. Douglas MacArthur quote: “You're remembered for the rules you break.”

“I think I've broken them with logic and good engineering behind me. Carbon fiber and titanium? There's a rule you don't do that,” Rush said. “Well, I did.”

The Titan submersible was designed with aerospace-grade carbon fiber, however, submersible hulls are usually made with steel or titanium. “It's picking the rules that you break that are the ones that will add value to others and add value to society,” Rush said. “And that really, to me, is about innovation.”

In a separate conference speech, Rush said some submarine safety programs were “over the top in their rules and regulations” and did not have experience with carbon fiber. “One of the things I learned is when you’re outside the box, it’s really hard to tell how far outside the box you are,” Rush said. “We were pretty far out there.”