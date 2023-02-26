Octopath Traveler II is out and we have seen great reviews on how the 2D-HD game plays out. With eight different journeys to choose from, it may get a little tricky as to how you can accomplish each and unfold the mysteries in the game. In this Octopath Traveler II Guide, we’ll talk about how you can finish Osvald’s chapter 1 in the game.

Who is Osvald V. Vanstein?

Osvald V. Vanstein is a scholar. His tale begins in the snowswept reaches of the Winterlands. You are sentenced to life in prison for the murder of your wife and daughter and you have spent 1,879 days locked in a frigid cell. Not even the bitter cold can extinguish the raging fire in your breasts and so, you exact your revenge, “Harvey – the man who took everything from me – shall die by my hand. I swear it.”

With his ability to Scrutinize, Osvald can glean essential information from townspeople. This is especially helpful in gathering information to break out of the prison he’s being held at and exact his revenge against Harvey and his whereabouts.

Introduction

Osvald’s story unfolds in a dark situation. The scholar is seen to be in a courtroom where he’s currently on trial for the murders of his wife and daughter. According to the prosecutor, there was a fire and their bodies were pulled out from the rubble. There is no evidence of a natural fire that could be found, so Osvald is accused to be guilty of using flame magic to murder his family.

Osvald is then found guilty and is sentenced to serve life imprisonment in Frigit Isle. With the verdict rolled out, Osvald swore revenge on Harvey, implying that he is the true mastermind of the death of his family.

Frigit Isle: Prison

Fast forward five years inside Frigit Isle prison, the story contains less exploration and combat since Osvald is still inside the prison. The setup and plot are at the forefront of this chapter.

The scholar’s cellmate steals his notebook which turns the situation into a lesson on Osvald’s nighttime Path Action: Mug. You will use this on the other prisoner to retrieve the notebook but won’t be able to use magic since Osvald is still muzzled. Despite this, you can still attack with your Staff weapon for an easy win.

After losing, the cellmate will yell to call the attention of Warden Davids along with the other guards. The warded then gets violent but Osvald uses the situation to gain information about their response time. Osvald is then seen writing down his escape plan in the notebook and only three pieces of his plan need to be fool-proof at this point – The escape route, suitable clothing, and an accomplice to complete his escape.

Frigit Isle: Yard

Now that you get your free time in Frigit Isle’s yard, you’ll finalize the three final steps you need to complete the escape plan. There are three quest markers on the map that will show you exactly where to go for each step of the plan.

The closes quest is directly above where you start in the yard. It will provide you with a tutorial for Osvald’s daytime Path Action: Scrutinize. You can use this ability to find an accomplice for the escape plan. To advance in the quest, you will use Scrutinize on Emerald, the man in the top-right corner of the room. Choose “the latter” option when he asks you about a jailbreak and he will offer his help.

The next time you find yourself in the yard, head directly to the left to find the next quest marker. Here, you’ll meet Bale, the Provisioner. Bale will not help you for free so you will need to Scrutinize the man who’s standing north of the Save Point to find Bale’s weakness.

Return to Bale with that newfound knowledge to obtain cold-weather wear that’ll keep Osvald warn during his escape.

After seeing the flashback scene involving Harvey and Osvald, you’ll end up back in the yard again. Now, head over to the final marker to review the escape route. Scrutinize the prisoner at the very back of the room to gain the information needed to progress.

This prisoner is one of the men who helped build the underground passage that you’ll be using. He’ll point you in the direction of the library. Interact with the seemingly glowing bookshelf there to find the labor report.

Escaping the Prison

At the end of the second Harvey flashback, Emerald approaches Osvald in the mining area. Warden Davdis will interrupt your conversation so you will need to meet Emerald at the storehouse behind the hall in the yard. Now is finally the time to get out of Frigit Isle.

Emerald officially joins the party as you make your way to the underground passageway through the west side of the yard.

Prison: Underground Passage

Emerald is a thief that can provide healing. He will handle the physical attacking and support as Osvald uses multi-target fire and ice magic to deal damage. Osvald can automatically reveal one weakness for each foe with his Study Foe Talent.

As you progress in the Underground Passage, try to reach level six and earn 30 Job Points to unlock Osvald’s skill option in the menu. This will allow Osvald to learn lightning magic or the useful Analyze skill which reveals an enemy’s HP and weaknesses.

Boss Battle: Warden Davids

Toward the end of the chapter, Warden Davids shows up to stop the escape, surprising no one. He has two prison guards together with him but they do share some weaknesses which are Osvald’s magic and Emerald’s dagger skill that hit multiple enemies at once.

Warden Davids Information

Weaknesses:

Warden Davids – Dagger, Staff, Fire, Lightning

Prison Guards – Dagger, Staff, Ice, Lightning

Shields:

Warden Davids – 5

Prison Guards – 2

Special Skills:

Know Your Place! – Single-target physical attack

Cold Stare – Single-target ice elemental attack that reduces Evasion

Shackles – Single-target Speed down debuff

Silence, Scum – Single-target unconsciousness debuff

Punishment Time! – Build up to Atone, Criminal Filth!

Atone, Criminal Filth! – Multi-hit, multi-target physical attack

Summon Guards – Two Prison Guards appear to replace defeated ones

Use Emerald’s Stab in the Dark to break multiple shields at once and use his Sabotage to weaken the warden. You’ll get a tutorial for Osvald’s Latent Power: Concentrate Spells. This ability allows him to turn his AoE spells into single-target attacks that deal more damage.

More guards surround Osvald and Emerald after the battle with the warden but manage to get away by blowing a hole through the back wall of the room. Here, the escape will take you straight into the next chapter of Osvald’s story as his struggle to leave Frigit Isle continues.

Interestingly, Osvald’s story may start off as a tragic tale but it later on shares that he is framed in the murder of his wife and daughter. As difficult as the beginning of the story is, will it unfold a dark and grim ending? Will Osvald finally get his revenge and execute Harvey? Or will he be the better man and let him live to atone for his sins? Find out in the next guide and see how it rolls out.

There’s a total of 5 chapters per playable character in Octopath Traveler II. We have just shared with you the Octopath Traveler II Guide – Osvald Chapter 1 so make sure to check in for the release of the next 4 chapters on how to complete Osvald’s story in the game. Octopath Traveler II Guide to Osvald’s story and other guides of the game on ClutchPoints Gaming!