UFC Vegas 88: Tai Tuivasa vs. Marcin Tybura continues on the prelims with a fight in the flyweight division between Ode Osbourne and Jafel Filho. Osbourne is coming off a submission loss in his most recent fight as he looks to get back on track this weekend meanwhile, Filho is coming off his first UFC victory with a first-round submission victory as he looks to continue his momentum at UFC Vegas 88. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Osbourne-Filho prediction and pick.
Ode Osbourne (12-6) faces Jafel Filho in a flyweight clash that's generating significant buzz. Despite a setback in his last fight against Asu Almabayev, Osbourne's 3-1 run prior showcased his ability to bounce back and adapt. This fight presents a classic striker vs. grappler matchup, with Osbourne's reach and striking pitted against Filho's grappling prowess and finishing ability. While Filho is favored by the odds, Osbourne's speed, reach, and striking could disrupt Filho's game plan, making this bout an intriguing and unpredictable contest. Osbourne looks to get back on track this weekend at UFC Vegas 88.
Jafel Filho (15-3) is set to take on Ode Osbourne in a flyweight bout that has fans eagerly anticipating the action at UFC Vegas 88. This bout presents Filho with the opportunity to leverage his grappling and submission skills against Osbourne, who has struggled against fighters with strong ground games in the past. With both fighters aiming to climb the ranks in the flyweight division, this matchup promises to be a strategic and competitive encounter. Filho is looking to get on his first winning streak inside the octagon this weekend at UFC Vegas 88.
Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of BetOnline.
UFC Vegas 88 Odds: Ode Osbourne-Jafel Filho Odds
Ode Osbourne: +153
Jafel Filho: -178
Over 2.5 rounds: +155
Under 2.5 rounds: -185
Why Ode Osbourne Will Win
Ode Osbourne is heading into his UFC Vegas 88 fight against Jafel Filho with a “nothing to lose” mentality, which could be a significant psychological advantage. Despite being the underdog and having two losses in his past three fights, Osbourne's confidence remains unshaken. He has been working diligently on his wrestling, which he identifies as his “bread and butter,” to counter Filho's grappling threat. Osbourne's assertion that wrestling can be the kryptonite to jiu-jitsu suggests he's prepared to neutralize Filho's submission game.
Statistically, Osbourne has a notable 4.5-inch reach advantage and lands more significant strikes per minute than Filho, which could be crucial in keeping the fight at a distance and dictating the striking exchanges. His striking accuracy and defense are comparable to Filho's, both landing around 37-39% of their significant strikes and successfully defending 45% of strikes against them. This parity in striking defense could mitigate Filho's offensive efforts.
Furthermore, Osbourne's background as a purple belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu and kickboxing indicates a well-rounded skill set that can challenge Filho's grappling-centric approach. With his striking, improved wrestling, and mental fortitude, Osbourne is poised to leverage these advantages and potentially secure an upset victory over Jafel Filho at UFC Vegas 88.
Why Jafel Filho Will Win
Jafel Filho's upcoming bout against Ode Osbourne at UFC Vegas 88 presents a fascinating stylistic matchup that favors the Brazilian grappler. Filho, boasting a 15-3-0 record, has demonstrated a high-level grappling game that has seen him secure nine wins via submission. His ability to finish fights on the ground, combined with his training at the renowned Nova União gym, equips him with the tools to exploit Osbourne's vulnerabilities.
Osbourne, while a dynamic striker with a reach advantage, has shown susceptibility to grappling pressure in his recent fights, including a submission loss to Asu Almabaev. Filho's grappling acumen, highlighted by his arm-triangle choke victory over Daniel Barez, positions him to capitalize on any grappling exchanges and potentially secure a submission.
Moreover, Filho's resilience and ability to overcome adversity were on display in his fight against Barez, where he weathered an early storm before securing the win. This mental toughness, coupled with his grappling skill set, makes him a formidable opponent for Osbourne. While Osbourne has never lost back-to-back fights and aims to maintain that pattern, Filho's grappling threat and finishing ability present significant challenges. Filho's recent performances, including a TKO victory over Roy Echeverria, demonstrate his versatility and threat in both the striking and grappling departments.
Final Ode Osbourne-Jafel Filho Prediction & Pick
This fight in the flyweight division should be an exciting one for the fight fans. However, it will be Jafel Filho's superior grappling, proven finishing ability, and mental resilience that position him as the favorite to secure a victory against Ode Osbourne. His ability to dictate the pace of the fight and exploit Osbourne's grappling weaknesses will likely be the key factors in this intriguing flyweight matchup at UFC Vegas 88 as he notches his 10th submission victory and his second win inside the octagon.
Final Ode Osbourne-Jafel Filho Prediction & Pick: Jafel Filho (-178), Under 2.5 Rounds (-185)