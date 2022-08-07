Odell Beckham Jr. free agency situation gets update amid Rams, Packers links

Odell Beckham Jr. is still without a team as training camps roll on around the NFL. The wide receiver tore his ACL with the Los Angeles Rams in the Super Bowl and won’t be ready for the start of the 2022 season. Everybody is wondering if Beckham is going to sign now or perhaps wait until he’s healthy in the middle of the season before picking a team.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport and Tom Pelissero just addressed Beckham’s free agency and talked about his options. Rapaport mentioned the Tampa Bay Buccaneers having interest before signing Julio Jones and then brought up the Green Bay Packers and, of course, the Rams as possible destinations.

Here’s the Odell Beckham Jr. conversation:

From Inside Training Camp: The #Rams have stayed in contact with FA WR Odell Beckham Jr, but what’s next? Me and Tom Pelissero discuss… pic.twitter.com/JMYMJRMVFU — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 7, 2022

The Rams continue to have conversations with Beckham, who crashed head coach Sean McVay’s wedding. Rapaport noted that many still think he’ll wind up back in Los Angeles but also wondered if it would be better for him to wait around and see if any other contenders come calling midseason if a need at wide receiver pops up. He finished his portion of the segment by saying nothing is imminent on the OBJ front.

Pelissero then said he thinks Odell Beckham Jr. tearing his ACL in the Super Bowl might have been a blessing in disguise. There were ongoing issues with that knee and a torn ACL was likely going to happen at some point. Since it happened then, it gave him the whole offseason to rehab while putting him in position to sign with a team and make an impact down the stretch of the 2022 season, just like he did with the Rams last season.

Mike Florio of PFT threw out the Minnesota Vikings as another possible OBJ destination because of the ties to new head coach Kevin O’Connell. But, again, nothing is imminent as of right now.