Beloved alumni of the hit NBC comedy The Office, Jenna Fischer (who played Pam) and Angela Kinsey (who played Angela) were asked by Yahoo Entertainment to comment on the news that Australia is producing their own female boss-led version of The Office.

After Fischer first joked that the character should be named Michaela Scott, the two weighed in further.

“We don't know anything about it,” Kinsey said of the Australian remake, “but I think that's awesome, and I can't wait to find out more.”

Fischer agreed with the sentiment: “Yeah, I can't wait to meet this female Michael Scott.”

Referring to the cold (except where cats are concerned) character she played on the American version, Kinsey joked, “If they need a real prickly accountant to pop in and, you know, judge everyone for a hot second, I'm available.”

The two then clarified on a more serious note that they agreed with co-star Steve Carrell's assessment that a reboot of their American version of the show probably does not make sense today.

The Australian version of the show will be the 13th worldwide iteration of the series. It was famously first produced in England, created by Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant, but then went on to achieve even greater success with the American version, where the show ran for nine seasons and made global stars out of much of the cast.

Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey, two of those stars, are also real-life best friends and co-hosts of the popular Office Ladies podcast, where they rewatch every episode of the American version of The Office and share their experiences about the episode. The podcast also includes interview segments with other stars of the show. Fischer and Kinsey have also taken Office Ladies on tour on the road this year.

The Office is still extremely popular today, with reruns and merchandising running rampant. The Australian remake will only add to that appeal — although it's hard to imagine it getting any bigger than it already is (that's what she said).