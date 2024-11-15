Nike and Mamba brand are gearing up for another big year in 2025 as the sneaker giant continues to release classic sneakers from the legendary career of Los Angeles Lakers' Kobe Bryant. His “Black Mamba” nickname has transcended just basketball and serves as a point of motivation for athletes all around the world regardless of sport. With a release slated for 2025, Nike will bring back the Nike Kobe 5 in a unique “Year of the Mamba” colorway.

Check out our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

Nike has always been consistent in their celebration of the Chinese zodiac calendar as their reach overseas has always been a driving force of their growth. With 2025 being the Year of the Snake, Nike took towards the Nike Kobe signature to honor the Mamba the only way they knew how.

Using the Nike Kobe 5 as their base silhouette, this newest colorway will honor the “Year of the Mamba” with a regal design and limited edition release for the new year. Nike recently unveiled official retailer photos for the upcoming release.

Nike Kobe 5 “Year of the Mamba”

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet



The Nike Kobe 5 will return in a deep purple colorway, fading to black on the back portion of the sneaker. The shoe will be based in a black midsole, black sockliner, and black tongue. The shoes also feature a translucent icy blue sole accompanied by a number of Black Mamba logos throughout. The hallmark feature is the detailed serpent winding around the Nike Swoosh in gold. The shoes play into both the Mamba and Lakers themes throughout this colorway, marking another successful upcoming silhouette to honor Bryant.

The Nike Kobe 5 “Year of the Mamba” is slated to release February 8, 2024 for an expected retail tag of $200. The premium release should drop on Nike SNKRS app and will be available in extremely limited quantities at select Nike retailers. It goes without saying, but this upcoming release is a must-have for any loyal Kobe Bryant enthusiasts out there.