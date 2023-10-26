All hopes of MCU's Scarlet Witch resurrection seem a bit far-fetched now. This is after an official MCU timeline listed her death as the end of threats to the Multiverse.

Marvel confirms Scarlet Witch is dead: “Fall 2024 | 838-Wanda gathers the boys and assures the heartbroken Scarlet Witch they'll be loved. [616-Wanda] destroys Wundagore—and collapses it upon herself—ending two great threats to all of the Multiverse.” (via The MCU: An Official… pic.twitter.com/zE1IF3hpe6 — FandomWire (@FandomWire) October 25, 2023

For context, WandaVision introduced us to Wanda Maximoff's transformation into the powerful Scarlet Witch. Then Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness gave us the villain we were looking for. However, she ended up sacrificing herself beneath Wundagore.

The film features an ensemble cast, including Benedict Cumberbatch, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, Michael Stühlbarg, and Rachel McAdams. Sam Raimi directs, with Kevin Feige serving as producer, and Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Eric Hauserman Carroll, and Jamie Christopher as executive producers. The screenplay is penned by Michael Waldron, head writer of “Loki.”

Years after the film's release, fans are theorizing on whether she survived or possibly teleported herself to safety. With the MCU's official timeline book, this put an end to the speculation. But while some interpret this as her demise, others still think that she merely neutralized the threat she posed.

In fact, rumors circulate about an upcoming Special Presentation connected to Agatha Harkness that could shed light on Wanda Maximoff's future. Reading between the lines, Marvel Studios appears to be awaiting Elizabeth Olsen's decision.

“I really am just trying to figure out how to load up other films and characters so it becomes less about the Marvel of it all.”

If she chooses to reprise her role, Wanda lives on. If not, the Doctor Strange sequel might mark the end of her character's journey