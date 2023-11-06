Fortnite's return to Chapter 1 has brought in record breaking numbers this past weekend. Here's how OG Fortnite has helped Fortnite thrive.

Fortnite broke a pretty big record with the return to Chapter 1 this past weekend. OG Fortnite was released into the game on Friday, November 3rd, and Fortnite has never seen the game be so popular. Just over six years after its initial launch, Fortnite broke its all time one-day player record. All it took, was simply going back in time.

Way to start things off with a big bang 💥 We're blown away by the response to #FortniteOG. Yesterday was the biggest day in Fortnite’s history with over 44.7 MILLION players jumping in and 102 MILLION hours of play. To all Fortnite players, OG and new, THANK YOU! — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) November 5, 2023

44.7 Million players took to the sticks to turn back the clock and play OG Fortnite again. 102 million hours sure is a lot of time played, but it seems to be worth it so far. The launch of OG Fortnite has been quite the special addition, as it's brought back the game's original map from Chapter 1. Fortnite made sure to thank all players, both old and new for keeping the game so popular.

According to live stats tracker Fortnite.gg, the highest number of concurrent players on Saturday was 6.2 million. That's the highest number by far since developer Epic Games made the live player count available earlier this year. What's even more impressive is that Fortnite is still unavailable to play on IOS devices.

It's no secret that nostalgia is the main reason behind Fortnite's record-breaking week. OG Fortnite has recreated the game as it was over 5 years ago from Chapter 1 Season 5. Fan favorite location Tilted Towers, some original weapons, and old skins have resurfaced to give old players the feel that they're back in the good old days.

The rest of OG Fortnite will speed through the rest of Chapter 1. Each season will likely progress at about a week at a time. Season 6 returns on November 9th, Seasons 7 and 8 on November 16th, and Seasons 9 and 10 on November 23rd. There are also plenty of curated items available via the OG Pass and OG Shop for players to grab a hold of.

However, the biggest question out there is whether or not OG Fortnite will ever become a permanent game mode. It's proved to be an insanely popular season. Considering the recent news, it's fair to say it's the most popular season of Fortnite ever. Fortnite updates can occur more frequently than each Chapter. Maybe the developers will decide to make OG Fortnite a permanent game mode to keep the older audience around.

Fortnite has proved that an update to a game can simply be turning back the clock. OG Fortnite has brought a record-breaking number of gamers back to the battle royale scene. Whether or not OG Fortnite will be permanent in the future is yet to be seen. For now, fans can sit back and enjoy the ride.

