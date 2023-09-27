A high school football coach in Ohio resigned after his team used antisemitic language to relay plays during a game last Friday, the school announced on Monday.

Tim McFarland, who coached Brooklyn High School in Brooklyn, Ohio, stepped down days after he and his players used the word “Nazi” as a play call in a matchup against Beachwood High School. According to a 2011 survey from the Jewish Federation of Cleveland, Beachwood, a suburb of the Ohio city, is 90% Jewish.

The Brooklyn team stopped using the term in the second half after Beachwood said it would refuse to take the field if the inappropriate language continued. Despite that, several Brooklyn players continued to use racial slurs toward Beachwood players, according to a statement from Beachwood Schools Superintendent Robert Hardis.

“This is not the first time Beachwood student-athletes have been subjected to antisemitic and racist speech,” Hardis said, via Frankie Taddeo. “We always hope it will be the last.”

Hardis also stated that Brooklyn’s school district has been in close contact with that of Beachwood and that they’ve been “appropriately concerned and apologetic.”

McFarland informed Brooklyn High of his resignation Monday morning. Brooklyn Schools Superintendent Ted Caleris said in a statement that the coach “expresses his deepest regret.” Furthermore, Caleris apologized on behalf of the school for using “hurtful and harmful speech” that will “not be tolerated.”

No indication of further discipline for the players involved was mentioned in the statement.

Caleris also said that the Anti-Defamation League of Ohio has reached out to Brooklyn High in hopes of using them as a resource moving forward.