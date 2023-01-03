By Chris Spiering · 2 min read

Bettors in the state of Ohio can now breathe a sigh of relief. Online Ohio sports betting is now live with FanDuel!

Since 2019, bettors in the state of Ohio were wagering in retail locations. Instead of going out, bettors can now relax at home and wager on their own. There is nothing like making money from your own couch while watching your favorite sports teams.

Here’s everything you need to know about the launch of mobile sports betting in Ohio.

FanDuel is one of the premier sportsbooks that will launch online sports betting in the state of Ohio. FanDuel has allowed bettors in the state to place bets through their app for the last few years, but it had to be done at retail locations. Not anymore, however, as retail locations are not the only option.

FanDuel provides promos and sign-up credit to those that are eligible. This is something you don’t want to wait for, as this could be a great opportunity for you to make some money.

Ohio has a ton of professional sports teams, as well as a good amount of universities that compete at a high level. In fact, Ohio has a ton of FCS universities. Because of the popularity of the Cavaliers, Bengals, Browns, Guardians, Reds, Ohio State, Blue Jackets, and even a few MLS teams, this will elevate the market even more.

Ohio Timeline:

May 2018: PTSA is overturned, opening the door for states to legalize online sports gambling.

October 2019: Rep Dave Greenspan tweaks H-194 with a trio of amendments at a House Finance Committee hearing.

May 2020: Bill H-194 advances through House Finance Committee.

December 2021: Sports betting bill SB 29 passes both chambers of the Ohio legislature, and is then signed by Gov. Mike DeWine.

June 2022: FanDuel Sportsbook becomes one of the first to submit a license application, and the projected go-live date is Jan. 1 2023

November 2022: Numerous sportsbooks unveil pre-registration offers, including FanDuel.

This is going to be something to keep an eye on as time goes on. Most people consider Las Vegas to be the betting capital of the world, and they have every right to believe so. That could quickly change if online sports betting in the states of New York, Illinois, and Ohio develop over time.