The Ohio State football program has added more talent to its 2024 recruiting class. Four-star cornerback Miles Lockhart has announced his commitment to the Buckeyes.

Miles Lockhart bolsters a 2024 Ohio State football recruiting class that is already in contention to be the nation's best. With 18 commitments for the season after next, the Buckeyes are No. 2 in the 2024 recruit football team rankings, according to 247Sports. Only back-to-back champion Georgia ranks ahead of Ohio State.

“I was a little nervous, I ain’t going to lie,” Lockhart told The Dispatch before publicly announcing his commitment. “But my mom and everybody was really happy. My sisters, they (were) all crying and stuff like that. Just seeing everybody come up to me — coach (Ryan) Day, coach (Tim) Walton — just telling me, ‘Welcome to the family’ and stuff like that, it’s a real surreal feeling. You’re really part of the brotherhood right now. ”

Lockhart received the offer to play for Ohio State from Buckeyes cornerbacks coach Tim Walton, who views the recruit as a nickel cornerback in college, according to The Dispatch.

“It’s just like a versatile position that they could move around a lot,” Lockhart said. “And he feels like I could fit in right into there.”

The addition of Lockhart gives Ohio State football 18 commits for 2024, including four five-star recruits and a dozen four-stars. Lockhart is the No. 356 ranked player overall and the No. 31 cornerback in his class, according to 247Sports.

Lockhart plays football at Basha High School in Arizona. Half of Ohio State's commits in the 2024 recruiting class now come from out of state.