Ohio State loses a commitment from a top recruit.

Four-star wide receiver recruit Jeremiah McClellan made a big decision Wednesday. McClellan reportedly told Hayes Fawcett of On3 that he flipped his commitment from Ohio State football to Oregon.

McClellan projects to be a star with Oregon. He's regarded as a top receiver and certainly has a high-ceiling.

The Buckeyes already lost quarterback Kyle McCord in the transfer portal. Recently, four-star recruit running back Jordan Lyle also flipped his commitment from Ohio State to Miami.

Ohio State was once one of the most coveted college football programs. They still are a strong landing destination, as there are plenty of top recruits and transfers who would love the opportunity to join Ohio State football.

Regardless, it is surprising to see the Buckeyes continue to lose and miss out on star players. And it isn't as if the Buckeyes have performed terribly in recent years. Michigan football, though, has become their kryptonite over the past few seasons. Ohio State lost again to Michigan in 2023, giving the Buckeyes an 11-1 overall record.

Can Ohio State football bounce back?

Despite losing players to the NFL and transfer portal, as well as missing out on some recruits, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day is remaining optimistic.

“We have a really good group of guys that we feel like are coming back next year,” Day said, via Timm Hamm of si.com. “Some of these guys have to make some final decisions (on the NFL draft), but I know that if some of these really talented players decide to come back and then we infuse them with the young players that are already in the program and then also guys we’re recruiting, we’ve got a chance to have a great roster next year.”

The Buckeyes expect to compete for championships every single season. Ryan Day and Ohio State will face pressure to rebound and make a College Football Playoff run in 2024.