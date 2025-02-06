Ohio State football swiftly replaced Chip Kelly at offensive coordinator Wednesday. The Buckeyes are elevating wide receivers coach Brian Hartline to OC. The internal promotion comes after Kelly accepted the same position with the Las Vegas Raiders nearly 72 hours ago.

Hartline's promotion impacts recruits already committed to the Buckeyes. That includes five-star WR commit Chris Henry Jr., who dropped this truth bomb about the new OC via Hayes Fawcett of On3.com.

“I love this move,” Henry Jr. began. “Coach Hartline knows how to develop receivers better than anyone, and now with him as OC I know he's going to put us receivers in the best position to dominate for sure.”

The son of the late Cincinnati Bengals WR Chris Henry committed to OSU back in July 2023. He made his decision before the Buckeyes even hired Kelly as the OC. But Hartline ran point on Henry's recruitment out of Mater Dei High in Santa Ana, California.

Ohio State 5-star expected to thrive under Brian Hartline

Hartline got Henry to choose the Buckeyes over a litany of blue blood programs attempting to lure him in.

The towering and explosive 6-foot-6 WR landed 34 total offers. Southeastern Conference powerhouses Alabama, Georgia, LSU and Texas all went after Henry on the recruiting trail. College Football Playoff qualifier and Big Ten champion Oregon also offered. But Hartline won over 247Sports' No. 1 overall prospect in California for the 2026 class.

Henry is soon heading to a man who's pumped out dominating wideouts out of Columbus. Hartline recruited Jaxon Smith-Njigba and turned him into a future first round selection for the Seattle Seahawks. Marvin Harrison Jr. later came along — becoming both a Heisman Trophy finalist and top five draft pick. Emeka Egbuka is already garnering his own first round attention after starring for Hartline. The incoming OC even coached Washington Commanders star Terry McLaurin in his final two seasons with the Buckeyes.

Jeremiah Smith emerged as Hartline's latest explosive find. The freshman looked virtually uncoverable during OSU's national title run. Smith and Henry even get a chance to play together in '26. The standout true freshman Smith isn't eligible for the draft until spring 2027. Henry and Smith can play together after the former signs his letter of intent for the '26 class come December.

That means Hartline will draw up his own plays for the potential next breakout duo in Columbus. The future Buckeye Henry already loves the coaching promotion Hartline received.