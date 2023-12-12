Keenan Bailey, Ohio State's tight ends coach, was unharmed during the incident that occurred at a high school on Monday.

Ohio State football tight ends coach Keenan Bailey was carjacked during a recruiting visit in Cleveland on Monday, per Cleveland.com. The 28-year-old was not harmed and continued his recruiting trip on Tuesday in Canada, according to his latest post on X (formerly Twitter).

Bailey was held and robbed at gunpoint by four youths ranging from ages 15 to 18 at Ginn Academy in northeast Cleveland. The incident occurred Monday afternoon, with Bailey's Dodge Durango being taken from the parking lot of the high school while classes were still in session.

According to authorities, the youths attempted to hijack two other cars after taking Bailey's though they were unsuccessful. Following a police chase that involved a helicopter which helped locate Bailey's car, all four were arrested and are expected to be charged on Tuesday.

Bailey has been part of the Ohio State football coaching staff in some capacity since 2016. He was named the tight ends coach – his first full-time coaching role with the program – by Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day in January of this year.

Ohio State has two commits in the class of 2024 from Ginn Academy, cornerback Bryce West and tight end Demarion Witten. The pair are expected to sign with the Buckeyes when next season's signing period opens on Dec. 20.

Ginn Academy is an all-boys school founded in 2007 by Ted Ginn Sr., the father of former Ohio State and NFL player Ted Ginn Jr. The former is the head coach of Glenville High School's football team, whom West and Witten played for. Ginn Sr. also coaches track and field for Glenville.