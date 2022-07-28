Big Ten coaches gobsmacked over Ohio State football HC Ryan Day’s $13 million NIL claim

Ohio State football head coach Ryan Day turned some heads back in June when he told reporters that the Buckeyes would need $13 million in NIL (name, image and likeness) deals to “keep the roster intact.” It was an eye-opening statement, particularly given how quickly NIL deals have been ushered into the college football world. Day’s comments were brought up at Big Ten Media Days- and rival Big Ten coaches were positively gobsmacked at the wild NIL claim. Here’s what the fellow coaches had to say, per Andy Wittry of On3 NIL.

“I believe him,” said Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst. “They’re good. You know, we’re all navigating the new world. But Ryan’s going to put thought into it, and I think every school’s going to have a little different approach to it.”

The coaches’ responses included emotions such as shock and awe. Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck laughed, then said, “Wow.”

Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald did the inverse. He said, “Good luck,” then laughed.

“Good luck,” he said, two more times.

“Yeah, I’ll take 13 [million dollars],” deadpanned Rutgers coach Greg Schiano. “Sure. Sounds good.”

But one of the best responses came from Ohio State football rival and Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, who said he believed the Wolverines could “do more” and eventually “double that.” Talk about the Buckeyes-Wolverines rivalry.

Ryan Day shocked the college football world with his NIL comments. No one was more shocked than the Ohio State football coach’s Big Ten peers, though.