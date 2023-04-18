Colin Gallant has been writing about sports since covering the local high school teams as a freshman in Ontario, Canada over a decade ago. He has a Masters degree in journalism, a passion for all sports, especially hockey, and a laser focus on winning more fantasy championships. He joined ClutchPoints in 2022. Get in touch: colin.gallant0@gmail.com

Ohio State offensive coordinator Brian Hartline was drinking before he crashed an all-terrain vehicle on his property in Delaware, according to the Columbus Dispatch.

The Dispatch obtained the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office’s case report that provided more details on the crash that occurred on Sunday morning.

In the report, the 36-year-old Hartline told medics that he had been drinking earlier that night, after deputies were dispatched to the scene just past 1 a.m. ET in response to his sister Jaimie calling 911.

“Hartline and another man identified as Joshua Gaylor, who was riding with him in the vehicle, were taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital,” wrote Joey Kaufman of the Dispatch on Monday.

“An Ohio State spokesperson on Monday afternoon said Hartline had been released and since returned home. A statement from the school said the injuries sustained by Hartline were not life-threatening.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Hartline was not required to do a sobriety test at the scene of the rollover accident in Delaware.

The report itself does not say how much the OC had been drinking on the night of the crash. A spokesperson for the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office says that’s because officers were too busy treating his injuries and getting him to the hospital.

There were several witnesses to the accident, including Ohio State offensive line coach Justin Frye, per the Dispatch.

Both Hartline and Gaylor were confirmed to have been drinking by Jaimie Hartline in the 911 call. The officer who conducted the report also said that his room “had a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage.”

Brian Hartline has been on Ohio State’s staff since 2017, being elevated to offensive coordinator in January after playing wide receiver for the program.