Just one day after Ohio State star quarterback CJ Stroud declared for the 2023 NFL draft, the Buckeyes have added to their quarterback room. Former Oregon State quarterback Tristan Gebbia is reportedly headed to Ohio State.

Gebbia was a four-star quarterback in the class of 2017. After originally signing with Nebraska, Gebbia chose to transfer to Oregon State. Due to transferring, he was sidelined for the 2018 campaign.

Over the past four seasons, Gebbia has taken the field in just 12 total games. He played in four games in both the 2019 and 2020 seasons. A hamstring injury kept him sidelined for the entire 2021 campaign. This past season, his fourth at Oregon State, he once again appeared in just four games.

Through the 12 games that he has played in, Gebbia has thrown for 1,250 passing yards, five touchdowns, and four interceptions. He has also added three rushing touchdowns, and one receiving touchdown.

This past season, in a limited role, he threw for just 79 yards on 11 total attempts.

Upon his arrival at Ohio State, Tristan Gebbia will be joining a quarterback room full of talent. Former five-star quarterback Kyle McCord and four-star quarterback Devin Brown are already battling for the starting job. Freshman quarterback Lincoln Kienholz is also on the roster.

In his limited appearances this season, McCord played well. On 20 passing attempts, he threw for 190 yards and one touchdown. The starting job will likely be his to lose. But Gebbia joining Ohio State gives the team a veteran at the position and much-needed depth. And he could also be in the conversation for taking over as QB1.