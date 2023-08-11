If confidence is key, then cornerback Davison Igbinosun has what it takes to unlock the potential of the Ohio State Buckeyes secondary after their pass defense underwhelmed for the third consecutive season in 2020.

Of course, some combination of cornerbacks Denzel Burke, Jyaire Brown, Ryan Turner and Lorenzo Styles Jr. will join him in the secondary, especially as Buckeyes defensive backs coach Tim Walton is still unsure just how they all fit together. To that point, the 6-foot-2 and 187-pound Igbinosun has the size to shift to safety too, if need be.

Nonetheless, as he continues to acclimate to his new team — transferring from Ole Miss earlier this year — Igbinosun's mindset is motivational, with him even going so far as to tell Chase Brown of Eleven Warriors that he more than handles his own against Marvin Harrison Jr.

“I can check Marvin,” Igbinosun says. “He's the best receiver in the country but me and him go at it. It's 50-50.”

Ohio State corner Davison Igbinosun tells our @chaseabrown__ that he holds his own in practice battles with Marvin Harrison Jr. pic.twitter.com/6xBvpN3QzO — Eleven Warriors (@11W) August 10, 2023

21-year-old Harrison was a four-star high school recruit in the Class of 2021. His size, explosiveness, and technical mastery allowed him to record three receiving touchdowns as a freshman before he exploded for 14 receiving touchdowns in 2022, his first 1,000-yard season.

Looking to build off of that momentum in 2023, and practicing against players with the talent of Igbinosun will only help Harrison achieve that goal.

Last season with the Rebels, Igbinosun's length, speed, and instincts allowed him to record 36 tackles and five pass deflections on his way to being named a Freshman All-American at Ole Miss. Though competing for a starting spot, with Burke and Hancock presumably the top two cornerbacks on the depth chart, there are little questions about his talent.

Igbinosun, who wore No. 20 entering the spring, now dons the No. 1 jersey.