Published November 26, 2022

By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Ohio State football is preparing to take on Michigan in one of the biggest games of the regular season. Buckeyes fans are fully embracing rivalry week with some eye-popping signs ahead of this pivotal clash. Here is a look at some of the best from the Ohio State faithful.

Don’t be that person pic.twitter.com/ntxbWgxdxT — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 26, 2022

Jim Harbaugh was the subject of ridicule by many fans., per College Gameday.

It was 2000 in case you’re bad at math 😳 pic.twitter.com/szoKColC8E — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 26, 2022

This Ohio State football fan called out the entire Michigan team.

"Keep my school's THE out your #$&@ mouth!" pic.twitter.com/0ufHnUdFwv — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) November 26, 2022

The Will Smith-Chris Rock meme made its way onto a poster as well.

Ah, but do they have their own FTX-style polycule? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/UuS5j458YG — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) November 26, 2022

This FTX one is downright mean.

College football fans never disappoint when it comes to trash talk. Ohio State football fans stepped up ahead of the Buckeyes’ biggest game of the year.

The Buckeyes are favored to win the contest. However, they are dealing with some injury concerns, as they received a mixed bag of updates on Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Miyan Williams.

Smith-Njigba will miss the game due to injury, but Williams is reportedly available for Ohio State football.

One under the radar injury absence is right guard Matt Jones, per Pete Thamel. Jones plays a key role in protecting QB CJ Stroud, so the Ohio State football offensive line is going to need to take care of business without him.

For Michigan football, star running back and Heisman Trophy dark horse Blake Corum will attempt to play. It will be interesting to see how he fares in the game amid his knee injury.

This Michigan-Ohio State game projects to be a thrilling affair.