Ohio State football scored an in-state victory Monday, plus two days after demolishing previous unbeaten Indiana. The Buckeyes even flipped a cornerback originally set to play in the Big 12, but at Cincinnati.

OSU earned its latest verbal commitment from cornerback Jordyn Woods, per On3.com's Hayes Fawcett. Woods, who stars for Carterville High in Georgia, visited the campus ahead of the 38-15 rout of the Hoosiers.

Woods is an intriguing three-star find given his rare stature. He stands at 6-foot-4, 190-pounds but plays cornerback. He's On3.com's 59th ranked cornerback.

News of the flip had been brewing for the last few days, though. Woods not only was among the recruits on hand for Indiana versus Ohio State, but shared this with On3.com before committing.

“Being able to play in an atmosphere like Ohio State in the Big Ten is unmatched,” Woods said.

Woods previously shut his recruiting status down on June 25 by committing to the Bearcats. He was also offered by Michigan State, Boston College and Virginia, per 247Sports.

How Ohio State's recruiting class compares to Cincinnati

Cincinnati earned new leverage on the recruiting trail by jumping from the American Athletic Conference to the Big 12.

The Bearcats made the switch during the more recent conference realignment model. Hopping to the Big 12 looked like a major power play move for Cincinnati, as its coaches could use the conference to coax recruits into choosing a Power Conference school. The move also gave Ohio State new in-state competition for recruits as a fellow Power Four school.

Ohio State, however, is putting the final touches on an impressive 2025 class. The Buckeyes continue to land high-profile recruits, including changing the minds of verbal commits like Woods.

The Georgia prospect now joins 247Sports' No. 2 ranked recruiting class for the '25 cycle. Woods also ends OSU's verbal commit drought — as three-star linebacker Eli Lee was the last player to choose the Buckeyes back on Oct. 25.

Woods gives OSU its 26th hard commit. Ohio State's class features three five-star commits including the state's No. 1 prospect Tavien St. Clair, as the dual-threat quarterback made his pledge to OSU in June.

The Bearcats, meanwhile, are nowhere near the top 50 among recruiting classes. Cincinnati sits at No. 68 by 247Sports and now hold 15 hard commits. Cincinnati's most recent verbal pledge was edge rusher Tim Griffin, who was a Nov. 23 commit. Griffin is ironically from Woods' home state. Worse for the Bearcats in their transition to the Big 12? Cincinnati currently holds the conference's last ranked recruiting class.

Ohio State's dominating win over the previous No. 5 Hoosiers clearly has won over recruits like Woods. The Buckeyes will have another chance to win more potential future players over when they host rival Michigan next Saturday.