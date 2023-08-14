A crucial season is about to get underway in Columbus for Ohio State football. A lot of pressure is on Ryan Day and the entire program after back-to-back losses to rival Michigan football. The Buckeyes have a lot of talent and should be very good again this year, but some unfortunate injury news hit the program on Monday that will leave one player out for the entire 2023 season.

LB Kourt Williams, who just moved to the LB position from safety, has torn his ACL and will miss the entire season, according to an article from Eleven Warriors. Williams is in his fourth season with the Buckeyes, and this is sadly the second time that he has been sidelined with an ACL injury.

“Really feel awful for Kourt, I just feel like he can't catch a break,” Day said. “He's such a great young man. And so prayers are out to him. We're all rallying around Kourt.”

It is unfortunate when we see someone go down with an injury in college football, and it's always tough to see the same injury happen to someone twice. The whole Ohio State team will certainly have Kourt Williams on their minds this season.

Ohio State opens up the season in just a few weeks on the road against Indiana football. It will be an interesting year for the Buckeyes as they are breaking in a new QB, but expect Ohio State to be in the national title race when the season comes to a close.