There will be no football to be played between Ohio State Football and Washington in the 2024 and 2025 college football seasons, according to Brett McMurphy of The Action Network.

“Ohio State cancels home/home series w/Washington in 2024 & 2025. Ohio State said it will abide by the terms of the contract, including any liquidated damages,” McMurphy said.

The cancelation of what was supposed to be marquee non-conference matchups between Ohio State football and the Washington Huskies meant that the Buckeyes will have to pay Washington half a million dollars and the payment should be delivered in 025.

“Consistent with terms of the contract, we will be responsible for the $500,000 cancellation penalty that has to be paid by February 2025,” according to an update posted on the Ohio State Buckeyes’ website. “As a result of the cancellation, we will add an eighth home game for the 2024 season, affording us the opportunity to have the funding to pay the penalty and guarantee for that eighth opponent.”

The decision to cancel the home-and-home series between Ohio State football and Washington came from the side of the Buckeyes.

“We initiated the cancellation,” Ohio State Athletic Director stated. “I have the utmost respect for the University of Washington and for Director of Athletics Jennifer Cohen, and this was a very difficult call to make.”

Ohio State football leads the all-time series against the Huskies, winning nine of the 12 meetings. The last time these two programs met on the field was back at the 2019 Rose Bowl, which was won by the Buckeyes.