After becoming a 2025 National Champion, there were rumors that Ohio State football receiver Carnell Tate could enter the transfer portal, looking for a new environment. However, Tate appears to be returning to Columbus, OH, for his third season with the Ohio State football program, per On3's post on X.

“NEWS: Ohio State WR Carnell Tate is returning to Columbus amid Transfer Portal speculation, @SWiltfong_ & @PeteNakos_ report,” On3 reported.

While there was a little speculation on Tate leaving the Buckeyes in 2025, those rumors were put to sleep, as the two-year Ohio State receiver is returning for his third season.

Throughout his career with Ohio State, other receivers have overshadowed Tate, making the want for a new environment understandable.

However, after Emeka Egbuka announced his declaration for the 2025 NFL Draft, Ohio State's receiver room lost a key target.

So, now Tate has a chance to be the Buckeyes' top receiver behind college football superstar Jeremiah Smith.

In the 2024 season, even alongside Egbuka and Smith, Tate had a relatively productive year, at least when comparing it to his production in 2023.

2023: 13 games, 18 receptions, 264 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD

2024: 15 games, 52 receptions, 733 receiving yards, 4 receiving TDs

Compared to the other receivers on this Ohio State offense, Tate's stats aren't necessarily in the same tier of production.

2024 Jeremiah Smith: 16 games, 76 receptions, 1,315 receiving yards, 15 receiving TDs

2024 Emeka Egbuka: 16 games, 81 receptions, 1,011 receiving yards, 10 receiving TDs

However, with Egbuka no longer competing for receptions in 2025, Tate's third season with Ohio State could be the one that puts him on the map a bit more.

Tate will be draft-eligible following the 2025 season, and with the NFL draft as a common goal for most high-level college football players, that's likely why Tate wanted to transfer.

Competing with two 1,000-yard, 10-plus-touchdown receivers makes for a less intriguing option than being the No. 1 receiver at a less iconic college than Ohio State.

But, with Egbuka on his way out, Tate's third season as a Buckeye could be the one that gets him the draft recognition he's hopeful for.

If the 2025 season doesn't go as planned, though, Tate could be eyeing the transfer portal for 2026.