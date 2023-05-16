Matthew Wadleigh was born and raised in Oceanside and resides in Fresno. He lives with his wife and two dogs. He is a huge Southern California sports fan and a retired member of the Fresno State drumline.

Georgia Bulldogs QB Stetson Bennett won a pair of national titles and then was drafted by the Los Angeles Rams in the 2023 NFL Draft. The 25-year-old is finally leaving college, although rumors have swirled that he hasn’t actually graduated yet. Former Ohio State Buckeyes QB Cardale Jones saw the rumors and issued a hilarious response to Bennett’s situation.

Buddy definitely wasn’t playing school! https://t.co/uuNoKDxkOf — Cardale Jones (@CJ1two) May 14, 2023

“Buddy definitely wasn’t playing school!”

Jones is poking all sorts of fun at Bennett, who has been in college forever yet has not graduated, at least per the latest rumors.

Nonetheless, Bennett landed with the Rams in the NFL Draft and is set to be the backup to Matthew Stafford, another former Georgia signal-caller.

The best part about all of this is that Cardale Jones went viral during his Ohio State days for his “We ain’t come to play school” comments.

as a reminder, OSU quarterback Cardale Jones aint come here to play school pic.twitter.com/eHhppjTYN3 — name but also a little joke (@bearsaremean) January 2, 2015

Of course, Jones wasn’t there to play school, and as a result, he will live forever as a Buckeyes legend. Jones’ most notable run was the shocking College Football Playoff run in the inaugural format. With JT Barrett getting injured, Jones got the start in the Big Ten title game and got the win. Then, Jones led the Buckeyes to both Playoff victories and won a national title in one of the most stunning runs in the history of college football.

Jones’ NFL career didn’t pan out as expected, but he did get drafted by the Buffalo Bills before spending time with the Los Angeles Chargers and Seattle Seahawks. As it stands with Stetson Bennett, it remains to be seen what happened with his college graduation, but Jones is just having too much fun at his expense.