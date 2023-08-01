Ashley Griggs, the mother of Ohio State football freshman wide receiver Carnell Tate was killed in a drive-by shooting in Chicago, IL on July 16, and Tate took to Twitter to thank everyone for the support he has received over the last couple of weeks.

“I would like to thank everyone that has reached out to me over the past week showing their love and support. I appreciate all of you guys!” Carnell Tate wrote on Twitter.

Ashley Griggs, 40, succumbed to multiple gunshots from an assailant riding a vehicle on Chicago's West Side at 2:25 a.m. Griggs and several others were leaving an event when the suspect opened fire, and it was confirmed that Griggs was the fatality on the scene.

Tate is a promising prospect for the Ohio State football program. He will look to process his mother's death, and clearly the support he has received since the news dropped has had a positive impact on him.

Tate enters the Ohio State football program as a freshman, and he was the 25th-ranked player in the country in his recruiting class, according to 247Sports.com. He was a four-star prospect, and 10th overall among wide receivers.

With Ohio State, he will provide depth behind junior wide receivers Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Eqbuka. Both Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Eqbuka are expected to be NFL wide receivers. Tate could follow in their steps as well. As for now, he will certainly be playing with his mother on his mind for the 2023 college football season.