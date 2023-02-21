Quarterback CJ Stroud had an impressive season for Ohio State, helping lead the Buckeyes to the College Football Playoff. However, for all his success, Stroud was still receiving hate from Ohio State fans in the unlikeliest of places.

During the season, Stroud says he stays away from social media. But Ohio State fans found another way. Stroud says he would receive hate messages on the mobile payment app Venmo critiquing his game, via The Jim Rome Show.

“For me and my teammates, man, if you have any source of social media or type of technology, Ohio State fans have it,” Stroud said. “So, man, I was getting DMs – I don’t have social media throughout the season. I was getting DMs on Venmo, the money app, from fans telling me, ‘Play better,’ things like that.”

While those fans may have found a way to contact Stroud, he didn’t seem to let it both him. In leading Ohio State to an 11-2 record, Stroud threw for 3,688 yards and 41 touchdowns. The star quarterback said the Venmo messages fueled him rather than bring him down.

“I learned so much from it,” Stroud said. “But at the end of the day, I wasn’t trying to prove nobody right or wrong. Just prove ourselves right and who we knew we had.”

CJ Stroud is now considered one of the best quarterback prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft. He is in contention for the No. 1 overall pick. After a strong run at Ohio State – albeit with some hate mail thrown his way – Stroud is ready to make the jump to the NFL.