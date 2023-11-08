Former Ohio State football player Joey Galloway wants Jim Harbaugh to be punished hard if guilty of sign-stealing accusations.

The Michigan football team is currently under investigation by the NCAA for alleged sign-stealing, and the situation has taken quite a few twists and turns since it began. Connor Stalions is the Michigan staffer that was responsible for the sign-stealing scheme, and he recently resigned from his position. In the past three seasons, Michigan is 2-0 against Ohio State football, they have won two straight Big Ten titles, made two straight College Football Playoffs and they have lost just one conference game. Many people are now calling for Michigan to be punished, and one of those people is former Ohio State football player and now ESPN analyst Joey Galloway.

Michigan will likely not be affected by the NCAA investigation this season, but the Big Ten can step in and issue a punishment. Joey Galloway wants the process to play out, bit if Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines are guilty, he wants to see a big punishment.

“I just want due process,” Galloway said, according to a tweet from Chase Brown. “That's it — just due process. Let's not jump to conclusions. Let's not punish until we have facts. … But if (Jim Harbaugh) cheated against the Buckeyes, he should be kicked off planet Earth.”

Because of the fact that Galloway went to Ohio State, this doesn't come as much of a surprise. To make this whole situation even more bizarre, news dropped on Monday regarding Ohio State knowing Michigan's signs and sharing them with Purdue ahead of last year's Big Ten title game. Galloway didn't share any comments on that, however.

Michigan and Ohio State will battle it out in Ann Arbor on Thanksgiving weekend, and a Big Ten title and trip to the College Football Playoff will likely be on the line.