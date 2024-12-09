Ohio State football fans are fuming after seeing their beloved Buckeyes get handed a grueling draw in the upcoming College Football Playoff, but they are still keeping an eye on the transfer portal. Former five-star quarterback Devin Brown will remain on the roster through the end of the postseason, but he will be playing elsewhere during the 2025 campaign, per On3's Pete Nakos.

The junior ranked fifth among QBs in the 2022 recruiting class, via On3, coming in behind both Clemson's Cade Klubnik and Penn State's Drew Allar. He has completed 10 passes for 108 yards and a touchdown this season. Brown knows that he is running out of time to make an impact and wants to remind fans why he was heralded as one of the best talents in the country just a few years ago.

Ohio State has a succession plan in place for Will Howard that presumably centers around Julian Sayin, which makes Brown's decision to enter the portal a no-brainer. The Buckeyes are preparing for the future, and the 21-year-old must now do the same. Before he formally transfers, though, Brown is hoping to grab a championship ring for the road.

Unfortunately, the CFP selection committee does not appear to be sympathetic to that dream. Ohio State was severely penalized for its home loss to Michigan in the regular season finale and now finds itself in possibly the most unnerving section of the bracket.

Ohio State football has a brutal road ahead

Head coach Ryan Day must first lead his team past the visiting Tennessee on Saturday, Dec. 21 for the right to face No. 1 Oregon in the Rose Bowl on New Year's Day. If the Buckeyes survive the relentless holiday season, they could earn a face-off with Texas. Then, and only then, is a national title clash with Georgia even feasible. The committee is using Ohio State to send a harsh reminder to the rest of the FBS– take care of business on your home field, or else.

A program under suffocating pressure to contend is being asked to survive what is potentially the most difficult path to a championship in recent memory. It did not come by chance, however. Ohio State football put itself at the mercy of the bracket with its most recent on-field performance. Now, they must prove their excellence the hard way.

The departing Devin Brown will do what he can from the sidelines to help the Buckeyes succeed, one game at a time. And then, he will embark on the next phase of his life and college career.