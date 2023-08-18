Ohio State is hoping to get back to the top of the Big Ten and regain another position in the College Football Playoff. To get back to the top of the conference, the defense will have to take a step up and the Buckeyes will have to find a way to beat Michigan after 2 straight losses to the Wolverines. One of the key defensive players for the Buckeyes is Jackson Sawyer, and he is expecting to have a big year.

Sawyer was one of the most highly recruited players by Ohio State, and the fact that he plays in his home town of Columbus adds to the pressure he is under. Sawyer played a hybrid linebacker/defensive end position for the Buckeyes last year, and he never quite hit his stride. He had 6.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks, but much more was expected.

The Buckeyes have decided to put Sawyer back at the defensive end slot in the 2023 season, the Columbus native couldn't be happier to return to his best position on the field.

“I feel back at home,” he said. “I know it sounds corny to say, but I truly do. I’m really excited to play this year at defensive end.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Buckeyes have a deep defensive line that includes Jackson Sawyer, J.T. Tuimoloau, Mike Hall Jr., Tyleik Williams and Ty Hamilton, and that allows the Buckeyes to believe they can dominate up front.

They also know they have a talented secondary, and if the two areas play cohesive football, the defense could be formidable this season.