Marvin Harrison Jr. did pretty much all he could to help lift Ohio State football to the national championship game last season. The Buckeyes star wide receiver and future first-round pick in the NFL Draft finished with five catches for 106 yards and two touchdowns in his team's heart-stopping 42-41 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff Semifinal, awesome numbers made all the more impressive considering injury cut Harrison's effort one quarter short.

As a new season dawns, Ohio State's focus has shifted to avenging that epic disappointment by winning the national title in 2023. When asked just how frustrating it was for him to watch the Buckeyes cough up a double-digit fourth-quarter lead from the sidelines, though, Harrison couldn't help but lament his misfortune.

“Very frustrating, especially to miss the fourth quarter — the most important quarter,” he told Bruce Feldman of The Athletic. “Not being out there with my teammates to help them win that game, especially when it was so close, definitely was frustrating.”

Ohio State football led 38-24 after three quarters, seemingly en route to its second national championship appearance in three seasons. But Stetson Bennett and the Bulldogs had other ideas, roaring back to win the Peach Bowl after the Buckeyes missed a game-winning field goal with three seconds remaining.

Rest assured that Harrison and company have used lingering frustration over last season's letdown as fuel for 2023. We'll start to find out for sure when the Buckeyes open the regular season at Indiana on September 2nd.