Marvin Harrison Jr. is a stud. The last name should say it all. The son of Pro Football Hall of Famer, Harrison Jr. is putting on a show Saturday night against the Michigan State Spartans in East Lansing. As of this writing, the Ohio State football star wideout already has three touchdown receptions and over 130 receiving yards on just seven catches with still over 10 minutes remaining in regulation.

According to ESPN Stats & Info, this is just the second time in the history of Ohio State football that a play has managed to collect a trio of three-touchdown games in a career in Columbus.

“Today is Marvin Harrison Jr.’s third career game with 3+ receiving TD, the most by a player in Ohio State history. The only other Buckeyes player with multiple 3-Rec TD games is Joey Galloway.”

Marvin Harrison Jr. had already pulled such a feat once this season before he stepped on the field Saturday. When Ohio State football blew the Arkansas State Red Wolves out of the water in a 45-12 win last September, Harrison Jr. recorded 184 receiving yards and three touchdowns on seven receptions. In 2021, Harrison posted his first three-touchdown game in Ohio State football’s 48-45 victory over the Utah Utes in the Rose Bowl. He is clearly an integral part of the CJ Stroud-led Ohio State football offense.

Harrison Jr. entered the Michigan State game second on the team with 405 receiving yards and first with six touchdown catches. He can add to his scintillating season totals next week when the Buckeyes return home to play the visiting Iowa Hawkeyes.