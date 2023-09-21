No wonder Marvin Harrison Jr. has staked a forceful early-season claim as the best player in college football. Coming off a stellar sophomore campaign that earned him unanimous First Team All-American, the Ohio State football star is finally fully healthy.

Speaking with reporters ahead of the Buckeyes' highly anticipated road matchup with Notre Dame on Saturday, Harrison revealed that an ankle injury dogged him from almost the moment 2022 kicked off.

“I sprained my ankle in Week 2 [against] Arkansas State,” he said, per Chase Brown of 11 Warriors. “I was only able to cut off one foot the whole year…It was really hard.”

Regarded as the undisputed best receiver in college football entering 2023, Harrison has more than lived up to that billing during the Buckeyes' 3-0 start. He has 14 catches for 304 yards and three touchdowns, averaging a whopping 21.7 yards per catch—gaudy numbers that would be even better if Harrison hadn't sat the second halves of blowout victories over Youngstown State and Western Kentucky.

The junior finished last season with 77 catches for 1,263 yards and 14 touchdowns, hardly looking slowed by an ankle sprain that nagged him throughout the Buckeyes' schedule. Just chalk it up as another reason why Harrison—standing 6'4, 205 pounds with blazing speed, strong hands and rare agility for a receiver his size—projects as a surefire top-five pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Harrison and No. 6 Ohio State football kickoff against No. 9 Notre Dame at 4:30 p.m. (PT) on Saturday.